Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two new pride-themed bands launched for Apple Watch

Two new pride-themed bands have been launched for Apple Watch.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:03 IST
Two new pride-themed bands launched for Apple Watch
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Two new pride-themed bands have been launched for Apple Watch. Firstly, there is a Pride Edition Sport Band and it is quite similar to the Pride-themed bands which were launched by Apple in 2016, Mashable reported.

Apple Watch Nike Pride Edition Sport Band is the second themed band that has been launched. With this, Nike for the first time has joined Apple in launching a Pride-themed band.

"Through this effort, Apple and Nike are proud to support LGBTQ organizations doing vital advocacy and community-building worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500 member organisations in more than 150 countries and regions," Apple said in a blog post. Both bands will match their respective Pride Watch faces and they will be coming soon on watchOS 6.2.5.

The newest bands are now available at Apple's official website. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tiananmen June 4 vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong

Hong Kong people, unable to hold a mass vigil due to coronavirus curbs, should light candles instead to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square 31 years ago, an organizer said on Wednesday. This y...

Suzlon Energy shareholders approve debt restructuring plan

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved its debt restructuring plan, helping it get back into business. Suzlon Energy had been working for a comprehensive restructuring exercise to reduce its debt obligations.Sharehol...

Two construction workers wrongly diagnosed COVID-19 positive, no employee infected: Vivo

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Wednesday said two construction workers at its new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh were wrongly diagnosed COVID-19 positive and they have now tested negative. The company said none of the Vivo employ...

Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

Sri Lankas cricketers are hoping to return to training from June 1 in bio secure venues once the government gives the green light, head coach Mickey Arthur has said. Cricket has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020