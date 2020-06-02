Sony PlayStation 5 event delayed amid unrest in US

Sony has decided to postpone its streaming-only event, which was aimed to showcase games suitable for new-generation PlayStation 5 consoles. This decision was taken following growing unrest in the US cities over the demise of an African-American man named George Floyd.

The official handle of the PlayStation tweeted a statement on Twitter, saying: "We have decided to postpone the PlayStation5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration, and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard." There is growing unrest in the US as 'Black Lives Matter' protests are taking place throughout the US after an African-American man -- George Floyd -- passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Ever since the demise of George Floyd, protests erupted from demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston. The officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and three other officers have been fired from the force as well after the video of Floyd's death emerged.

Earlier, an over 200-year-old historic St John's church near White House was vandalised and set on fire as protests over the death of Floyd escalated into rioting and multiple fires were seen in Washington and other US cities. (ANI)