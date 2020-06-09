Left Menu
Pvt sector will be allowed to use ISRO's facilities: Jitendra Singh

The private sector will be allowed to use ISRO's facilities and assets and they will be provided a level-playing field in satellites, launches and space-based services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday, days after the government announced opening up of the domain.

Pvt sector will be allowed to use ISRO's facilities: Jitendra Singh
The private sector will be allowed to use ISRO's facilities and assets and they will be provided a level-playing field in satellites, launches, and space-based services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday, days after the government announced opening up of the domain. Future projects for planetary exploration and outer space travel will be open for the private sector, he added.

"Private companies to be provided a level-playing field in satellites, launches, and space-based services. Future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel will be open for the private sector," he said in a statement. Singh is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office which takes care of the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy. His comments come days after the government opened up the field for the private sector.

The private sector plays a critical role in ISRO's operations, but now more avenues have been opened for the non-government players in this strategic sector. "Private sector will be allowed to use Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities," he added. He said the training of four astronauts for Human Space Mission 'Gaganyaan' got interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The four astronauts are undergoing training in Russia.

The Rs-10,000 crore mission is to be launched by 2022.

