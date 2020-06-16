Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations and more

The official website for the Beidou network said in a statement that problems were detected during pre-launch tests of the Long March-3B booster and that the new launch date would be determined later. It did not offer specifics on the problems or the launch date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave

Three rare aquatic creatures known as baby dragons are going on display in an aquarium at Slovenia's Postojna Cave, one of the country's biggest tourist attractions. The cave-dwelling animals, officially called proteus or olms, have pale pink skin, no eyesight, a long thin body and four legs. They live only in the waters of dark caves of the southern European Karst region.

KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations

Houston-based engineering company KBR Inc said on Monday it was awarded a $570.3 million contract by NASA to develop and execute spaceflight operations at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Under the contract, KBR will perform International Space Station payload operations and support the testing of NASA's flagship space launch system.

China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem

China indefinitely postponed on Tuesday the launch of the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network because of technical problems in the rocket meant to launch it into orbit. The official website for the Beidou network said in a statement that problems were detected during pre-launch tests of the Long March-3B booster and that the new launch date would be determined later. It did not offer specifics on the problems or the launch date.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Commission asked to explore ways to create employment for migrants returning to U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asked the Rural Development and Migration Commission to explore ways to create employment opportunities for migrants who have returned to the state after the COVID-19 lockdown was ...

We are strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, says MEA.

We are strongly committed to ensuring Indias sovereignty and territorial integrity, says MEA....

IRB Infra to raise Rs 750 cr via debentures

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 750 crore through allotment of debentures to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd on a private placement basis. In a BSE filing, the company said, Management administration and share ...

Gems, jewellery exports dip 82.31 pc in Apr-May to Rs 4,328.54 cr

The overall gems and jewellery exports during April-May declined 82.31 per cent to Rs 4,328.54 crore following lockdown in various parts of the world to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020