Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says

The European Union will plough more money into rocket launches, satellite communication and space exploration to preserve its often unsung successes in space and keep up with US and Chinese ambitions, its space chief said on Sunday. Over the past decades, Europe has sought to build independent access to space from U.S. and Russian pioneers to help its industry, with successes such as Ariane rockets or GPS-rival satnav Galileo.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh defence secretary dies of coronavirus

Bangladesh defence secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury died of coronavirus-related complications on Monday at a military hospital here. He was 57 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Chowdhury was admitted to Dhakas Combine...

Supreme Court upholds prostitution pledge for AIDS funding

The Supreme Court has upheld a provision of federal law that requires foreign affiliates of US-based health organizations to denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world. The Supreme Court ...

Akshay on playing transgender character in 'Laxmmi Bomb': Was mindful to not offend any community

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday said his character in Laxmmi Bomb as a transgender person is the most mentally intense role of his three decade-long career and he had to be careful about delivering his performance without offending any communi...

India, France review progress of multi-faceted cooperation, discuss COVID-19

India and France on Monday exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewed the progress of their multi-faceted cooperation, the External Affairs Ministry said here. Foreign Secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020