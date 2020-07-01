Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gboard introduces 'Smart Compose' to Google messages for Android Beta

Tech company Google recently rolled out the new beta version for its Gboard (virtual keyboard app) via the Google Play Store. Since then some users have spotted a 'smart compose' message in Google Messages.

ANI | California | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:36 IST
Gboard introduces 'Smart Compose' to Google messages for Android Beta
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech company Google recently rolled out the new beta version for its Gboard (virtual keyboard app) via the Google Play Store. Since then some users have spotted a 'smart compose' message in Google Messages. According to Mashable, it was back in 2018 when Google introduced the 'Smart Compose' feature at Google I/O. The feature uses machine learning to interactively offer sentence completion suggestions as you type. It's already seen on Gmail and Google Docs for Gsuite users.

As reported by 9to5google, users who have signed up for beta updates to Gboard, with version 9.5.12.317844448, spotted that the Google Messages app now offers sentence completion suggestions. It also allows you to modify the text right after you've accepted the suggestion by the 'smart compose' feature. As per the report, having a Gboard is necessary for smart compose feature to work. In case you aren't aware of how the feature works, you basically get a suggestion as you type depending on the sentence, and you can accept it by pressing tab. The main crux of the feature is that it helps save you time by getting rid of repetitive writing and also helps reduce spelling and grammatical errors. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong media tycoon says city now 'dead'

When Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrived in Hong Kong at age 12, the city felt like heaven to him, brimming with hope and freedom. He arrived poor, but over the years embarked on a rags-to-riches path from a garment factory worker to a...

Ashok Leyland June sales fall 81 pc to 2,394 units

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 81 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 2,394 units in June. The company had sold 12,810 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.To...

MLB-Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action

Major League Baseball MLB training camps reopen on Wednesday, marking a critical step toward bringing back Americas pastime amid the COVID-19 outbreak.MLB and its players association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 campaign last week, wi...

Hong Kong's last UK governor says Trump has made unified response to China more difficult

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it harder to get a unified international response to Chinas actions in Hong Kong, the last British governor of the territory said on Wednesday. Chris Patten spoke after Hong Kong police fired tear gas an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020