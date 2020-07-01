Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astronauts perform spacewalk to swap station batteries

Astronauts performed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. He's one of two test pilots who launched on SpaceX's first astronaut flight in May. Cassidy and Behnken now have eight spacewalks apiece on their resumes.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:07 IST
Astronauts perform spacewalk to swap station batteries

Astronauts performed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken quickly tackled the big, boxy batteries. For every two outdated batteries coming out, a new and improved one goes in to supply power to the station on the night side of Earth.

Within a couple hours, the astronauts had installed another new battery, the third one in this latest series of spacewalks. NASA plans to send the pair out twice more in July to complete the battery swap-outs that began in 2017. The new lithium-ion batteries should last the rest of the space station's life, according to officials. With their main chore completed, Cassidy and Behnken jumped ahead to loosen the bolts on the remaining outdated batteries. Some of the bolts required extra muscle.

“Boy, it put up a good fight,” Cassidy radioed. “These batteries, they like their home.” Before floating out, Cassidy attached a spare mirror to his sleeve to replace one that came off and floated away during Friday's spacewalk. Astronauts use the wrist mirrors to see the displays on their chest control panel. NASA wants the battery work completed before Behnken returns to Earth in August aboard a SpaceX capsule. He's one of two test pilots who launched on SpaceX's first astronaut flight in May.

Cassidy and Behnken now have eight spacewalks apiece on their resumes. A space tourist might get a chance to join the prestigious spacewalking ranks — for the right price.

Virginia-based Space Adventures Inc. is seeking a paying customer to not only fly to the space station, but do a spacewalk with an experienced Russian cosmonaut. Before launching from Kazakhstan, the space tourist would need to undergo extra training in Star City, Russia. Space Adventures is not divulging the cost of the two-week mission. The flight would take up two tourists in 2023, one of whom would step outside. The Russian rocket company Energia has teamed up with Space Adventures for the expedition. Plenty of specialized training would be needed before someone ventures out on a spacewalk, Behnken told The Associated Press earlier this week.

NASA considers spacewalks one of the riskiest parts of any mission, and astronauts spend hours practicing underwater — the closest simulation to spacewalking on Earth. “I think it could be really challenging for a tourist to go on a spacewalk,” Behnken said. Any tourist would want multiple practice sessions in order to be "prepared for the space environment."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

UK govt accused of data bungles as towns fear more lockdowns

Opponents accused the British government on Wednesday of putting lives at risk by failing to share information about local coronavirus outbreaks with affected areas. The government has reimposed a lockdown on the central England city of Lei...

German committee approves 217.8 bln euros of new debt for stimulus package

Germanys parliamentary budget committee gave the green light to a second supplementary budget on Wednesday to finance a bumper stimulus package aimed at helping Europes biggest economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus. Germany is ...

American anxiety over coronavirus spikes along with record high cases -poll

Anxiety over the coronavirus is rising among Americans along with new COVID-19 cases, reaching the highest level in more than a month, a ReutersIpsos poll showed on Wednesday, a day after the biggest single-day jump in U.S. infections since...

Military deployed in Ethiopian capital after more than 80 killed in protests

The military was deployed in the Ethiopian capital on Wednesday, as armed gangs roamed neighbourhoods in a second day of unrest that has claimed more than 80 lives and deepened political divisions in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020