JioMeet: Reliance's free video-calling app arrives to challenge Zoom, Google Meet

The new application allows for 1:1 video calls and meetings with up to 100 participants that according to the company can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has officially launched JioMeet, indigenously-built free team collaboration and video calling application that will surely give some tough competition to Zoom, Google meet and other popular video-calling solutions available in the market.

The new application allows for 1:1 video calls and meetings with up to 100 participants that according to the company can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours. Other notable features include:

  • Unlimited Meetings per day
  • All meetings are password protected
  • 'Waiting Room' feature ensures that no participant joins a call without permission
  • 'Safe Driving Mode' to participate while driving
  • Multi-device login support up to 5 devices
  • Screen-sharing and collaboration
  • Seamlessly switch from one device to another while on a call

The app is now available for download on App Store and Google Play Store, for iOS and Android users respectively, and will soon be accessible on a desktop via Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers as JioMeet's official website shows a 'Comming Soon' message.

To use the free service, you will have to download JioMeet on your device running Android 5.0 or above/iOS 9 or above. Then, sign up on the app with either a mobile number or an e-mail ID or directly join a meeting with 'Meeting ID' or a personal link name.

Meanwhile, RIL on Friday announced that Intel Capital, the investment arm of US-based semiconductor giant Intel Corporation that the latter will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Through this investment, Intel will help fuel the promotion of cutting-edge technologies in India to empower the economy and enrich the lives of 1.3 billion Indians, the company said in a press release.

