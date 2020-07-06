Left Menu
Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5: Report

Samsung may launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5, according to a report.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:07 IST
Samsung logo. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung may launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5, according to a report. As per Mashable, the new report comes from credible tipster @UniverseIce who has given accurate reports on upcoming Samsung devices in the past. According to the report, the launch event will take place on August 5. This corroborates with a previous report by Jon Prosser.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, is also expected. While initial rumours suggested the launch of a 'Galaxy Fold Lite', a new report suggests that the launch might have been pushed to 2021 now. Apart from the phones, Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the next-gen, bean-shaped wireless earbuds.

Coming back to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung is expected to announce two models like it did last year. The 'Note 20 Ultra' is expected to have a similar camera array as the S20 Ultra but will have an upgraded 120Hz LTPO display that will lead to better power efficiency. According to UniverseIce, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might cost USD 1,299 while the lower-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might cost USD 999. While the Note 20 Ultra, at USD 1,299, will be undoubtedly expensive, which is cheaper than the launch price of USD 1,399 of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. (ANI)

