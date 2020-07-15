Samsung Galaxy A series users can have Galaxy S20 features after software update

South Korean tech giant Samsung has released a new software update bringing a range of leading Galaxy S20 features to the Galaxy A series. Galaxy A51 and A71 device customers will now be able to make use of some of the Galaxy S20 series' powerful innovations.

"The Galaxy S20 has a camera packed with innovative features for a more professional shooting experience. Galaxy A51 and A71 users can now capture their memories exactly as they happen with such leading S20 features as Single Take," Samsung said in an official statement. The users can also enjoy several Pro Mode functionalities from the Galaxy S20, including Shutter Speed control and Manual Focus.

After the update, an enhanced keyboard functionalities will give users more freedom when typing; they will be able to translate text directly from the keyboard tray and easily undo and redo their most recent keyboard action with an intuitive swipe left or right with two fingers on the keyboard. (ANI)