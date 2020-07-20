Left Menu
Development News Edition

Windows 10X may not arrive until 2021

The software giant Microsoft's Windows 10X operating system, originally planned for dual-screen devices, might not appear until 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:37 IST
Windows 10X may not arrive until 2021
Microsoft logo. Image Credit: ANI

The software giant Microsoft's Windows 10X operating system, originally planned for dual-screen devices, might not appear until 2021. According to The Verge, Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Windows 10X is being reworked for single-screen devices, rather than hardware like the Surface Neo. These changes mean Microsoft won't release Windows 10X like it had planned to do so later this year.

ZDNet reported that single-screen devices running Windows 10X, designed for education and business use, are expected to arrive in spring 2021. A year later, Microsoft is rumoured to be launching dual-screen hardware running Windows 10X. If accurate, this is a significant delay to Microsoft's original launch plans. Citing the coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason for its change to Windows 10X, In May, Surface and Windows chief Panos Panay said, "The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices."

Lately, Microsoft has been reworking a lot of its products to better cater to remote working and more essential devices like PCs and laptops after the company saw a spike in Microsoft Teams and Windows 10 usage. The software giant plans for traditional win32 desktop application support in Windows 10X have also caused issues for the OS development.And per sources to The Verge, Microsoft has been experiencing performance issues with win32 apps on Windows 10X, alongside compatibility issues with more complicated apps that integrate into the OS. These issues have also contributed to a Windows 10X launch delay.

And the company is now taking a step forward in bringing some of its Windows 10X UI and UX improvements to Windows 10 itself. As hinted, an updated Start menu design and a new Settings icon in Windows 10 that originally appeared in Windows 10X are being worked on. It is expected to see more design tweaks to Windows 10 in the coming months.

Now, Microsoft has a whole team dedicated to the consistency of design and iconography in Windows 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indian medical experts welcome Oxford trial results for COVID vaccine

Medical experts in India on Monday hailed the results of Oxford Universitys early-stage human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, with some saying its the most scientifically done among all such exercises, while others expressing hope that the f...

WRAPUP 1-Wave of coronavirus study results raise hope for vaccines

Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight COVID-19...

All eyes on Mamata as TMC prepares for its first mega virtual rally on July 21

Even as the TMC leadership is apprehensive whether its first mega digital rally on July 21 would evoke a similar response as it used to during previous years, all eyes are on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees message to party work...

Gangster held after encounter with police in Muzaffarnagar

A dreaded gangster sustained bullet injuries and later he was arrested following an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Atali village under Budhana police station limits here on Monday, an official said. According to SSP Abhishek Yad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020