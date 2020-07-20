Windows 10X may not arrive until 2021

The software giant Microsoft's Windows 10X operating system, originally planned for dual-screen devices, might not appear until 2021. According to The Verge, Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Windows 10X is being reworked for single-screen devices, rather than hardware like the Surface Neo. These changes mean Microsoft won't release Windows 10X like it had planned to do so later this year.

ZDNet reported that single-screen devices running Windows 10X, designed for education and business use, are expected to arrive in spring 2021. A year later, Microsoft is rumoured to be launching dual-screen hardware running Windows 10X. If accurate, this is a significant delay to Microsoft's original launch plans. Citing the coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason for its change to Windows 10X, In May, Surface and Windows chief Panos Panay said, "The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices."

Lately, Microsoft has been reworking a lot of its products to better cater to remote working and more essential devices like PCs and laptops after the company saw a spike in Microsoft Teams and Windows 10 usage. The software giant plans for traditional win32 desktop application support in Windows 10X have also caused issues for the OS development.And per sources to The Verge, Microsoft has been experiencing performance issues with win32 apps on Windows 10X, alongside compatibility issues with more complicated apps that integrate into the OS. These issues have also contributed to a Windows 10X launch delay.

And the company is now taking a step forward in bringing some of its Windows 10X UI and UX improvements to Windows 10 itself. As hinted, an updated Start menu design and a new Settings icon in Windows 10 that originally appeared in Windows 10X are being worked on. It is expected to see more design tweaks to Windows 10 in the coming months.

Now, Microsoft has a whole team dedicated to the consistency of design and iconography in Windows 10. (ANI)