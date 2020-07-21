Nokia launches 5G SA private wireless network; Sandvik to deploy n/w at its test mine

Telecom giant Nokia on Tuesday announced the global availability of its first commercial 5G standalone (SA) industrial-grade private wireless networking solutions for enterprise customers to accelerate digitalization in the most demanding industrial and manufacturing use cases such as automotive manufacturing that demand reliable low latency and high data rate.

With the introduction of commercially available private wireless 5G SA, enterprise customers can either deploy Nokia Digital Automation Cloud or they can further customize their network according to needs with Nokia Modular Private Wireless, the company said in a press release.

"With the introduction of 5G SA, we set a new standard for our enterprise customers with a world-class lineup of private wireless solutions to meet their digitalization needs, no matter their entry point or connectivity requirements," said Raghav Sahgal, President of Nokia Enterprise.

Nokia said that Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, services, and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries has selected its 5G SA private wireless network to enhance communications and connectivity at its test mine in Tampere, Finland.

Meanwhile, the Finnish telecom company also announced enhancements to its high-performance 4.9G/LTE portfolio of solutions that include the launch of the world's first Band 87 (410MHz) radio, improved TD-LTE config 0 Uplink bandwidth and extended support for 4.9G/LTE slicing on private wireless solutions.