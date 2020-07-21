Left Menu
Netflix now available on Google's Nest Hub

Video streaming platform Netflix will be available to stream on Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max from Tuesday.

ANI | California | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Video streaming platform Netflix will be available to stream on Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max from Tuesday. The users, who have both Netflix and a Google Nest Hub, can link their Netflix subscription through Google Home or Assistant app to stream the services on their Google Nest-branded smart display.

According to The Verge, users can call out to the Google Assistant to play a particular show, or just say "Hey Google, open Netflix." The users can then scroll through the interface manually via the touchscreen. (ANI)

