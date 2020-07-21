Netflix now available on Google's Nest Hub

Video streaming platform Netflix will be available to stream on Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max from Tuesday. The users, who have both Netflix and a Google Nest Hub, can link their Netflix subscription through Google Home or Assistant app to stream the services on their Google Nest-branded smart display.

According to The Verge, users can call out to the Google Assistant to play a particular show, or just say "Hey Google, open Netflix." The users can then scroll through the interface manually via the touchscreen. (ANI)