Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon's Alexa app redesigned to focus on core functionality

Amazon's virtual assistant application Alexa is being redesigned in a way that it will focus on Alexa's core functionality instead of the third-party skills, reports TechCrunch.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:05 IST
Amazon's Alexa app redesigned to focus on core functionality
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Amazon's virtual assistant application Alexa is being redesigned in a way that it will focus on Alexa's core functionality instead of the third-party skills, reports TechCrunch. The app is being redesigned on iOS, Android and Fire OS.

According to The Verge, the biggest changes in the application might appear on the home screen of the application. The app will now show users a list of personalised Alexa actions instead of the list of third-party recommendations. The third-party skills for the application have been now shifted to the new option of 'more', which is available under the category of 'skills and games' in the application. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese PM urges caution, Israel vows to defend itself amid border tension

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday Israel had violated his countrys sovereignty with a dangerous military escalation along the frontier on Monday and urged caution after a rise in border tensions.Israeli Prime Minister Benj...

New York concert to be investigated over 'egregious' social-distancing violations, Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that health authorities would investigate a charity concert, which included performances by Goldman Sachs Group Inc boss David Solomon and the Chainsmokers, over social distancing violations.The...

Airline Jet2.com cancels flights to Spanish islands until at least Aug. 10

Budget airline Jet2.com said it was cancelling flights and holidays from Britain to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza until at least Aug. 10, reflecting the latest travel advice from the British go...

U.N. experts warn Venezuela it could be in breach of North Korea sanctions -documents

U.N. investigators monitoring compliance with sanctions on North Korea are looking into a possible military and technology deal between Pyongyang and Venezuela and have warned Caracas that it could be in violation of U.N. Security Council r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020