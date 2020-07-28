Amazon's Alexa app redesigned to focus on core functionality
Amazon's virtual assistant application Alexa is being redesigned in a way that it will focus on Alexa's core functionality instead of the third-party skills, reports TechCrunch.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:05 IST
Amazon's virtual assistant application Alexa is being redesigned in a way that it will focus on Alexa's core functionality instead of the third-party skills, reports TechCrunch. The app is being redesigned on iOS, Android and Fire OS.
According to The Verge, the biggest changes in the application might appear on the home screen of the application. The app will now show users a list of personalised Alexa actions instead of the list of third-party recommendations. The third-party skills for the application have been now shifted to the new option of 'more', which is available under the category of 'skills and games' in the application. (ANI)
ALSO READ
EU regulators to probe Alexa, Siri and other voice assistants
Olympics-Australia mourns death of 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya
Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies
Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands
Alexander Nubel will take time to replace Manuel Neuer as first-choice keeper: Oliver Kahn