Xiaomi smartwatch likely coming to India with Mi Band 5 very soon

According to the report, the smartwatch will be a rebranded Mi Watch Revolve which is currently available in China as Watch Color. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:14 IST
Chinese smartphone and wearables maker Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Watch Revolve and the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, in India very soon, 91 Mobiles reported on Sunday citing tipster Ishan Agarwal.

According to the report, the smartwatch is expected to be a rebranded Mi Watch Revolve which is currently available in China as the Mi Watch Color. The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and several health monitoring features including a heart-rate monitor and sleep tracker.

The Mi Watch Revolve is tipped to come in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black color options and could be priced around Rs 6,000 in India.

Talking about the Mi Band 5, the latest and the most popular fitness band from Xiaomi was teased for India last week. If past launch schedules are anything to go by, the fitness band will launch in September. Key highlights of the wearable include AMOLED display, 125 mAh battery, magnetic charging solution, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and 5ATM waterproof body.

Mi Watch Revolve: Specs and Features

The Mi Watch Revolve, an expected rebrand of the Mi Watch Color will feature a 1.39 inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution and more than 110 watch faces.

There are 10 sports modes including cycling, outdoor running, mountaineering, swimming and treadmill. Sensors onboard the device include heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor and ambient light sensor. The watch supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, body energy tracker, pressure and sleep detection.

The smartwatch will come with Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 420mAh battery that typically lasts up to 14 days, 22 days in long battery life mode and 22 hours in Sports mode.

Mi Band 5: Specs and Features

The Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display which is 20 percent larger than its predecessor and more than a hundred watch faces. The device is water-resistant up to 50m.

As for the health and fitness-related features, the fitness tracker supports a 24-hour heart rate monitoring function which according to the company is more precise as compared to the previous generations. For detailed and accurate sleep monitoring data, irregular and sporadic sleep patterns, and rapid eye movement monitoring features have been added. The stress monitoring function advises users to adjust their breathing or try to rest and relax when needed and female user-centric features include a menstrual cycle prediction function with a vibration alert.

Apart from these features, the wearable device supports 11 exercise modes including running, pool swimming, cycling, treadmill, jump rope, yoga, and rowing machine, among others.

The NFC version of Mi Smart Band 5 supports 14 days of battery life while the standard model's battery lasts up to 20 days on a single charge. It comes with an all-new magnetic snap-on charging solution. In India, the fitness tracker (non-NFC version) is expected to priced at under INR 2,499.

