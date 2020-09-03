Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi model makes its India debut with Reliance Digital

The highly awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ phones are all set to launch in India amidst great fanfare in collaboration with electronic retailer Reliance Digital.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi model makes its India debut with Reliance Digital
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

All the models of the mobile phone will be available at Reliance Digital, My Jio Store, and on the online portal of Reliance Digital.

The highlight of the launch is the sleek Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi model which is available at a starting price of Rs 55,999. The other two models -- Tab S7 LTE and Tab S7+ LTE -- are available at Rs 63,999, and Rs 79,999 respectively. Customers have a chance to avail cashback offer by pre-booking the mobile phones and they can also avail discounts on the Samsung keyboard cover. The pre-book offer is available until September 7, 2020.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ models come with an ultra-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate and a powerful Snapdragon 865 Processor, with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers and Ultra-low latency S pen. To ensure zero interruptions, it also has an all-day-long intelligent battery backup. The immersive Samsung Tab experience is likely to change the way you work and play with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+.

The pre-book offer can be availed at Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores, and the official website of Reliance Digital with the delivery or store pick-up options available. (ANI)

