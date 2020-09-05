Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition renders, detailed specs leaked

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition later this month or in October. Now ahead of the official unveiling, multiple high-resolution renders and detailed specifications of the device have surfaced online.

As per a fresh leak by WinFuture, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) will feature a single punch-hole aligned to the top center on the display. At the back, the device houses a rectangular triple camera module and is reported to come in multiple color options including Blue, White, Orange, Lavender, Green and Red.

Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy S20 FE is said to feature a 6.5-inch IP68-certified Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. There will be an in-display fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.

Image Credit: WinFuture

The phone will have two variants- a 4G model powered by Samsung Exynos 990 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 5G model which is said to adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor.

The primary shooter will be a 12-megapixel lens with OIS support, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, the phone is said to boast a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.4 aperture.

Further, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W USB Type-C fast-charging support. The phone will run Samsung's OneUI 2.x on top of Android 10. Connectivity features will include WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, wireless and reverse charging.