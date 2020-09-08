Left Menu
Shark kills man on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

A shark fatally mauled a man on Tuesday on Australia's Gold Coast city tourist strip, an official said. The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city's 85 beaches were first protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962. Sharks nets are suspended from floats and run parallel to beaches.

08-09-2020
A shark fatally mauled a man on Tuesday on Australia's Gold Coast city tourist strip, an official said. The man was brought to shore by surfers at Greenmount Beach with critical injuries, Queensland state Ambulance Service spokesman Darren Brown said.

Paramedics determined the man was already dead on the beach, Brown said. The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city's 85 beaches were first protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962.

Sharks nets are suspended from floats and run parallel to beaches. Sharks can swim under the nets and around the ends of the nets. No details were immediately available about the shark.

