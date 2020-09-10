Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany confirms 1st case of swine fever on its territory

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:32 IST
Germany confirms 1st case of swine fever on its territory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's agriculture minister says the country's first case of African swine fever has been confirmed in a wild boar cadaver found in the eastern state of Brandenburg, near the Polish border

African swine fever can be deadly for pigs but doesn't affect humans. It has previously been confirmed in several European countries, leading to large-scale culls of wild boars and farmed pigs they have come into contact with

Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said Thursday that authorities have prepared for the eventuality of a case occurring in Germany and will be imposing measures to prevent a possible spread of the disease.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Governor expresses displeasure at BMC's demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had summoned Ajoy Mehta, the Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, last evening and expressed his displeasure over the demolition drive by BMC at Kangana Ranauts Pali Hill office....

BJP asks members not to take name of party or OFBJP name during US election campaign

By Kumar Gaurav The BJP has instructed its members in the US to not use the partys name or that of the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA in the presidential polls there.BJP Foreign Affairs Department Chairman Vijay Chauthaiwale, speaking to ANI, ...

Nigeria's total public debt stock increased by about N2.38 trillion, says DMO

the Debt Management Office DMO on Wednesday has announced that Nigerias total public debt stock increased by about N2.38 trillion, as of June 30, according to a news report by Premium Times.In a statement, in Abuja, the agency said that the...

2 members of gang involved in duping nearly 800 people arrested

The police have arrested two members of a gang involved in allegedly duping nearly 800 people by promising them lucky draw gifts for payment of a certain amount, officials said on ThursdayThe accused have been identified as Sunny Goel 28, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020