Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nvidia vows to invest in Britain as part of Arm deal

The head of Nvidia Corp vowed to invest in Britain with more jobs and R&D as part of its $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm that has sparked concerns about Arm's independence and future in the country. Nvidia, the biggest U.S. chip company by market capitalisation, has agreed to buy Arm from Japan's SoftBank , prompting the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say it would scrutinise the deal and act if necessary.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:31 IST
Nvidia vows to invest in Britain as part of Arm deal

The head of Nvidia Corp vowed to invest in Britain with more jobs and R&D as part of its $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm that has sparked concerns about Arm's independence and future in the country.

Nvidia, the biggest U.S. chip company by market capitalisation, has agreed to buy Arm from Japan's SoftBank , prompting the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say it would scrutinise the deal and act if necessary. Arm is the most important technology company in Britain, and one of a handful of European tech groups that operate on a global scale. Its energy-efficient designs dominate the smartphone sector, with its licensees including Apple shipping 180 billion chips to date.

It was sold in 2016 to Japan's SoftBank after the conglomerate pledged to retain Arm's headquarters in Cambridge, England, and increase jobs - a commitment that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reiterated on Monday. "We want to grow Arm and make it become even greater," Huang told analysts on a call, adding Arm would hire more engineers, spend more on research, and run a new artificial intelligence research centre in Cambridge.

"The UK government will realise that we are making a very significant investment in the UK," added Huang. He stopped short, however, of making formal job guarantees and said talks with the UK government had yet to begin in earnest. A spokesman for Johnson said ministers had spoken to the relevant companies and were looking at what the deal meant for Arm's Cambridge base.

U.S. SELLOUT? The deal, announced overnight, drew criticism from Hermann Hauser, a co-founder of Arm who told Reuters in an interview that it would spell disaster for Cambridge, the UK and Europe.

"It's the last European technology company with global relevance and it's being sold to the Americans," he said. The deal would, he fears, risk jeopardising Arm's position as the "Switzerland of the semiconductor industry" where it allows hundreds of companies such as Apple, Samsung and Qualcomm to develop their own chips using its architecture.

If the company's British character and open business model could not be protected, it would be better for Johnson to back a flotation on the London Stock Exchange, Hauser said. COMMITMENTS

Industry and potential anti-trust concerns over the deal relate to the fact that Nvidia competes with hundreds of Arm's customers, whereas tech investor SoftBank does not. Nvidia's Huang said he would retain Arm's neutral licensing model and expand it by licensing out Nvidia intellectual property for the first time.

The head of Arm, Simon Segar, said a purchase by an American company would not affect which countries it sold to. Johnson's government, set to embark on a new industrial strategy as Britain leaves the European Union at the end of this year, could investigate the deal on national security grounds, and request certain undertakings in order for it to pass.

Neil Campling, head of TMT research at Mirabaud, said it was unlikely that Britain would block it. "I expect Nvidia to give commitments to maintain the intellectual property investment and leadership," said Campling, adding Nvidia would play up its heft as the world's most valuable semiconductor company to reassure the UK government. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Sarah Young; editing by William Schomberg and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Testing positive: half of Argentina's coronavirus checks yield infection

Argentinas coronavirus positive rate, the number of daily infections to the number of tests carried out, has topped 50, underscoring how much work the South American country has to do to bring the virus under control. Health ministry data o...

India to be largest source of energy demand growth: BP Energy Outlook

India will be the largest source of demand growth for energy by 2050, supermajor BP Plc said on Monday, as it saw an end to the relentless growth of oil globally. In its annual Energy Outlook 2020, BP said global oil consumption may never r...

Putin bestows $1.5 billion loan after Belarus leader seeks help

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a 1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to entreat his patron for more support.A day after more than 100,000 protesters took to the streets of ...

Daily wage earner hangs self in Noida, reason unknown

The body of a 30-year-old daily wage earner was found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man lived with his wife in Basai village, under the Phase 3 police station ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020