Clickastro launches its first specialized Couple's Horoscope report

- The report will be available at an affordable introductory price- INR 699/- - Beginning the campaign #IndulgeInTogetherness - Early-bird discount of 50% for people enrolling in the first week KOCHI, India, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickastro, one among the pioneering names in online astrology services in the country has today announced a Couple's Horoscope report. This report contains an in-depth analysis of various compatibility factors in a relationship like harmony, longevity, love, moral and financial security, physical pleasure, health, prosperity, stability, children and many more along with the analysis of yogas. Couple's Horoscope is different from the Marriage Compatibility report which gives only basic matching. The report comes at an affordable price of INR 699/- and the consumer can access this report on the Clickastro website. As an early-bird discount, people enrolling in the first week can avail the report at 50% discount.

The company has worked on an algorithm based on the calculations of Vedic Astrology, with which couples can extract insights about their relationships. By just providing a few basic details about themselves and their significant other, one can know the detailed compatibility status study and remedies for any possible challenges in the near future. Speaking on the launch Arjun Ravindran, Managing Director, Clickastro, said, "The team at Clickastro has created the Couple's Horoscope report to address the growing queries from customers about their relationships. This will be our newest specialized product and will certainly help people to strengthen their relationships. With the launch of this product, we are adding another offering in our portfolio. We are hopeful that the report will receive the same acceptance and appreciation as what we have achieved with our existing products." Covid-19 at one hand has given people more time to spend with their loved ones, at the same time for some people, this is a time away from the people that they adore. However in both the cases people have got enough time to introspect and realize why these people are so important and how at so many places, people take them for granted. For a lot of people, this has been a moment to pause and strengthen their relationships. Taking the thought ahead, the company also announced a campaign #IndulgeInTogetherness and inviting people to share one new aspect, that they have learned about their partner during the lockdown and post it on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter with the campaign hashtag. For the next one week, every hour Clickastro will award two best posts with a free Couple's Horoscope report.

Clickastro has been the flag-bearer since the inception in promoting Vedic astrology knowledge not just in India but around the globe. Recently, online matchmaking company, Matrimony.com acquired a stake in Astro-Vision. About Clickastro: Clickastro is a renowned name in the field of astrology. It is delivering a range of highly successful real-time astrology solutions, meant for consumers interested in astrology as well as professional astrologers. Over the past 3 decades, Clickastro has evolved with changing technologies and adopted the latest developments in IT, to provide products & solutions, relevant to people of all ages and professions, giving hope and remedies to the users and helping them gain a positive outlook towards life.

