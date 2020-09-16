Left Menu
Development News Edition

5G introduction depends on equipment, ecosystem, telcos' economic consideration: Govt

Minister of State for Telecommunications Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply to a question on the 5G rollout, said, "5G services depends on 5G equipment and device ecosystem, and economic considerations by the telecom service providers." In response to a question on the warning over data theft and national security, Dhotre said the US has intimated about the use of 5G clean path to protect the data and networks of US diplomatic facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:07 IST
5G introduction depends on equipment, ecosystem, telcos' economic consideration: Govt

The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that introduction of 5G services in the country will depend on equipment, device ecosystem and economic considerations by telecom operators

The government also said that state-owned BSNL and MTNL have not planned introducing 5G services yet on their networks. Minister of State for Telecommunications Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply to a question on the 5G rollout, said, "5G services depends on 5G equipment and device ecosystem, and economic considerations by the telecom service providers." In response to a question on the warning over data theft and national security, Dhotre said the US has intimated about the use of 5G clean path to protect the data and networks of US diplomatic facilities. The 5G clean path is an end-to-end communication path that does not use any equipment from untrusted vendors. "To address security concerns of telecom network, security conditions are incorporated in the licence conditions of telecom service providers. The National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), Bengaluru has also been established and has been entrusted with the task of preparation ofIndian telecom security assurance requirements," Dhotre said. Responding to a separate query with regard to 5G rollout, the minister said that 5G services have not been rolled out in the country as yet and the state-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have informed the government that they have not yet planned introduction of 5G services on their networks. Globally, over 100 telecom networks have adopted 5G technology. In India, telecom operators applied for spectrum to start 5G trials in August 2019 but the Department of Telecom (DoT) is yet to allocate radiowaves. Dhotre said that the DoT had in March 2018 approved a multi-institute collaborative project to set up indigenous 5G test bed at a total cost of Rs 224 crore. The collaborating institutes include IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) andCentre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT). The project envisages setting up of an end to-end open 5G test bed in a distributed architecture model, and it will enable Indian academia and industry to validate their products, prototypes and algorithms, Dhotre said. It will also provide facilities for experimenting and demonstrating 5G applications, he said. Recently, Reliance Jio also announced development of indigenous 5G technology products, Dhotre said

Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel submitted fresh applications for field trials in July but they are yet to get the spectrum.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Global economic outlook not as bad as expected - OECD

The global economy is not doing as bad as previously expected, especially in the United States and China, but has still stuffered an unprecedented drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, an international watchdog said Wednesday. The Organizat...

Centre's team to visit Jammu in view of alarming COVID-19 situation: Singh

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Jammu, a team from the Union Health Ministry is being immediately sent there to assist the administration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. Singh, the minister of state for personne...

Odisha to set up COVID testing camp for MLAs before Assembly session begins on Sep 29

The Odisha government on Wednesday issued instructions for setting up a camp where MLAs, their personal security officers PSO and drivers, besides staff of the Assembly will be tested for COVID-19 before the next session of the House begins...

Kenyan county governments shut down services in dispute over revenue-sharing scheme

Kenyas 47 country governments will shut down some of their services and close hospitals to new patients after their representatives in the Senate failed to resolve a dispute over a new scheme to share revenue between them. The scheme aims t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020