Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's COVID tracing app tries to balance public health with privacy

The answer: while navigating the country's decentralised healthcare system, it does not locate users, identify them, record personal details, or send data. Without a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide, countries around the world have unleashed such technology to help break the chain of infections.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 12:03 IST
Spain's COVID tracing app tries to balance public health with privacy
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

"What does RadarCOVID not do?" a promotional video for Spain's contact-tracing app asks. The answer: while navigating the country's decentralized healthcare system, it does not locate users, identify them, record personal details, or send data.

Without a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide, countries around the world have unleashed such technology to help break the chain of infections. Some governments' contact-tracing tools use location data. But that tool is not available under European privacy laws in countries like Spain. Instead, they use Bluetooth to generate anonymous codes logging proximity between people's phones.

Most of the region's apps, many based on a structure designed by Apple and Google, prioritize data protection, making it difficult to gauge their usefulness. RadarCOVID's developers also had to navigate Spain's healthcare system, which devolves responsibility to 17 regions.

"Our system is so complex that we have to simplify as much as possible," Carme Artigas, head of the state digital and artificial intelligence unit, told Reuters in her Madrid office. "It works in the background. You forget about it and it is your protective shield," she said.

More than 4 million people have downloaded the Spanish app, Artigas said, halfway to the 20% of the population that a pilot conducted in July on a tiny island suggested is needed for the app to be useful. Now it is up to regional authorities to incorporate the technology into their systems, Artigas said, a process already completed in 75% of the country.

With cases rising faster and its visitor-dependent economy sagging, Spain also has a particular interest in developing ways to allow European apps to exchange data. Artigas said that Spain would help test such "roaming" capacity in October and that the app was designed with goals like this in mind.

"We launched it in English from the beginning," she said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis

The Enforcement Directorate has made Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shahs wife Bilquis Shah an accused in a 2005 case of money laundering for alleged terror financing against him and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani. The probe a...

World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

An international team of scientists has discovered the worlds oldest animal sperm inside a tiny crustacean trapped in amber around 100 million years ago in Myanmar. The team, led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Science, found the spe...

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.We cant allow the Good Friday Ag...

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020