Subex launches Partner Ecosystem Management platform

The cloud enabled platform will allow service providers to fast track the launch of new services across multiple domains through digital partnerships, addressing a potential $582 billion market BENGALURU , India, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a pioneer in Digital Trust, announced the launch of its Partner Ecosystem Management platform that will allow CSPs to accelerate their digital services portfolio expansion.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:48 IST
The telecom industry is experiencing a shift in consumer behavior with the higher adoption of digital services. A report mentioned that 20-50% of revenue for some operators comes from non-traditional services. This is undoubtedly opening telcos to new partnerships that are strong in the ecosystem and bolster their revenue. Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management will provide CSPs a domain agnostic platform to seamlessly collaborate with partners across content, gaming, IoT, 5G, healthcare, manufacturing, and internal ecosystem partners like dealers, resellers, etc. CSPs will be able to score partners based on various KPIs and monitor their performance holistically. The platform will enable increased business visibility, real-time access to reports, and dashboards to make informed decisions on the go.

Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management will help CSPs meet the increasing demands of both enterprise and consumer segments. CSP's can now look to generate new revenue streams while also leveraging existing revenue streams better. Subex enables any CSP in their journey to be Digital Service Providers. Commenting on this launch, Rohit Maheshwari, Head of Strategy & Products, Subex said, "With the launch of Partner Ecosystem Management platform, we believe that we have addressed the changing market dynamics and the needs of our customers as they strengthen their current offering and, also move into the 5G era. Creating a robust digital partner ecosystem is necessary as organizations alone might not have the required infrastructure, skills, and resources to deliver services that digitalization promises. Subex Partner Ecosystem Management will allow CSPs to foster profitable partnerships with the right set of partners. The platform will enable businesses to launch newer services and technologies while assuring a seamless customer experience." Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management platform manages the partners' end-to-end process from onboarding to billing and settlement. The suite comprises of different solutions such as Partner Lifecycle Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Digital Services Billing, Enterprise Billing, Wholesale Billing & Routing, and Roaming Settlements. Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management platform is designed to manage digital and traditional services such as IoT, M2M, Content, Wholesale, Voice, SMS, and Data.

About Subex Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe. Founded in 1994, Subex has spent over 25 years in helping global Communications Service Providers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through its world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on privacy, security, risk mitigation, predictability, and data integrity, Subex helps businesses embrace the disruption in the business landscape and succeed with Digital Trust.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Network Analytics, and Partner Management, along with digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights. Subex also offers scalable Managed and Business Consulting services. Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224279/Subex_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

