Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store

This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," Google said in a blog post.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:31 IST
Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Friday said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store. There is often a surge in the launch of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," Google said in a blog post. It added that these policies are in place to protect users from potential harm.

Google did not specify if any apps have been removed for non-compliance on these grounds. Further, Google said that when an app violates these policies, it notifies the developer of the violation and removes the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.

"And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," the blog posted by Android Security and Privacy Vice President Product Suzanne Frey said. The tech giant also said that Google Play is designed to provide a safe and secure experience for consumers while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses.

"Our global policies have always been designed with that goal in mind, considering the good of all our stakeholders. We have the same goals for our gambling policy," it said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures bounce as tech selloff eases

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index rose on Friday as a two-day selloff in technology-related stocks halted, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on SP 500 and Dow futures.Wall Streets three ...

Gates of Jayakwadi dam opened as rains lash catchment areas

All 27 gates of Jayakwadi dam have been opened, following heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Maharashtras Aurangabad district, an official said on Friday. Water discharge from Jayakwadi dam has reached 94,320 cusecs cubic foot per second ...

Mumbai: Stone laying ceremony of Dr Ambedkar statue postponed

The Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Dr B R Ambedkars statue at his proposed memorial at the Indu Mills compound in central Mumbai. In a statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the e...

Bharat Darshan Park to be completed by December: South Delhi mayor

The work on Bharat Darshan Park -- mega park in the city which will have replicas of various monuments built from scrap material -- is likely to be completed in the next three months, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020