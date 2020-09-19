Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Security Advisor defends apps ban citing Chinese aggression

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has defended President Donald Trump's decision to ban Chinese social media applications TikTok and WeChat, saying the country has been "incredibly aggressive" against its neighbouring countries, including India, and that data of Americans has to be protected.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:29 IST
US Security Advisor defends apps ban citing Chinese aggression

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has defended President Donald Trump's decision to ban Chinese social media applications TikTok and WeChat, saying the country has been "incredibly aggressive" against its neighbouring countries, including India, and that data of Americans has to be protected. Beginning September 20, the US will ban any provision of service to distribute or maintain WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the US. The ban cites the applications as prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

"They (Chinese) do seem pretty adversarial, and they seem pretty aggressive, but not just to the United States, but to countries all over the world. You look at what they've done to India and how they're treating the smaller countries, and with respect to the South China Sea, you see what they're doing to Taiwan," US National Security Advisor O'Brien told Fox News in an interview on Friday. "It's an extraordinarily concerning situation. That's why the president has taken tough action. That's why we're doing anything we can to protect the American people, whether it's (to) protect our telecommunications, protect our data, or the president taking a very (former President) Ronald Reagan-approach to defense, with a peace restraint and rebuilding our military,” he said.

"So, we're doing everything we need to -- to make sure that whatever the Chinese decide to do, they understand that they're not going to change our way of life, and they're not going to cow or bully the United States," O’Brien said. Responding to a question, the security advisor said Trump was looking into other dangerous applications as well, similar to how India expanded its list of banned applications from China.

India had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, We Chat and UC Browser, on June 29, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban was expanded to 224 Chinese apps later. The ban was imposed in the backdrop of a tense stand-off along the Line of Actual control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

China has been accused of using these applications to gain tremendous insight into the American people and collect private-personal data. "There has been some activity regarding TikTok about whether it would sell or reconstitute itself as an American company, comply with the US laws, protect American data here. We'll have to see how that works out,” he said.

“I think those talks are ongoing, but I think we're taking a very careful look at Chinese technology, whether it's Huawei, the telecom front, or TikTok or WeChat on the app front, because we want to make sure that the American people are protected from the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. "We have a very, very sad history of the Chinese Communist Party hacking everything from Marriott Hotels obtaining the personal information on 150 million Americans, including their passport numbers, hacking a number of our healthcare organisations to get health records of Americans, hacking the Office of Personnel Management to obtain personal information on employees of the US government,” he said.

“So, the Chinese do this routinely within China, and they develop entire profiles on every citizen in China, and then they assign them a social credit score which determines whether they can buy plane tickets, or get a job, or be issued a passport. We think the Chinese may be trying to do that to Americans as well, but at a minimum, assembling dossiers on every single person in America and in other countries. There have been extensive reports over the past week or two about Chinese activities along these lines in both the U.K. and Australia,” he said. The Trump administration is determined to protect the American people and their data, he said.

"The Chinese have no say when it comes to ordering the American companies around. That's something every American should be concerned about. The president certainly is, and that's why he's taken such strong action against China during his first term," said the security advisor..

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions ...

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

On this day 13 years ago, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007. The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in...

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle - and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020