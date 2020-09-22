Left Menu
Realme UI 2.0 rollout timeline: Narzo 20/20 Pro; Realme 7 to get early access

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:02 IST
Image Credit: Realme community

Realme on Monday unveiled its Realme UI 2.0 skin based on the latest Android 11 operating system. The latest iteration of Realme UI promises to deliver a 32% increase in System Speed and a 23.63% increase in app launching speed.

In addition to the Android 11 features, the Realme UI 2.0 brings a plethora of new creativity, sociability and productivity features including customizable Always On Display (AOD), enhanced Dark Mode, improved connectivity, digital health system, and Security Shield, to name a few.

At the official unveiling, the Chinese phone maker announced that the Realme X50 Pro will be the first smartphone to receive the early access or closed beta version of Realme UI 2.0, followed by an open beta version in October-end and a stable release at the end of November.

Here is the early access timeline for other Realme devices:

Realme UI 2.0: Early Access Timeline

September 2020

  1. Realme X50 Pro
  2. Realme X2 Pro
  3. Realme 7 Pro
  4. Realme 7
  5. Realme 6 Pro
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro
  7. Realme Narzo 20

Q1, 2021

  1. Realme X3
  2. Realme X3 SuperZoom
  3. Realme X2
  4. Realme 6
  5. Realme 6i
  6. Realme Narzo 10
  7. Realme Narzo 10A
  8. Realme C12
  9. Realme C15
  10. Realme C3

Q2, 2021

  1. Realme X
  2. Realme XT
  3. Realme 5 Pro
  4. Realme 3 Pro
  5. Realme Narzo 20A

