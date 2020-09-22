Left Menu
Development News Edition

4by4 launches KEYCUTstock, a UHD stock footage platform with high-quality 4K, 8K or higher content library

As the demand for ultra-high-definition video content is soaring, video experts around the world are also moving quickly to secure high-quality 4K video content. Among these, KEYCUTstock, a stock footage platform that provides high-quality and ultra-high-definition video content, is opening a new chapter and is focusing the attention of stakeholders.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:09 IST
4by4 launches KEYCUTstock, a UHD stock footage platform with high-quality 4K, 8K or higher content library
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

With the spread of displays that can enjoy ultra-high-quality video content such as smartphones and TVs, 4K video is rapidly entering the center of the content market. As the demand for ultra-high-definition video content is soaring, video experts around the world are also moving quickly to secure high-quality 4K video content.

Among these, KEYCUTstock, a stock footage platform that provides high-quality and ultra-high-definition video content, is opening a new chapter and is focusing the attention of stakeholders. KEYCUTstock is a platform that specializes in providing only ultra-high-definition video content of 4K or higher and provides various types of video libraries. In particular, in a video production environment where location shooting has become exceedingly difficult, this is an opportunity to help continue the video production environment in the no-contact era by providing ultra-high-definition video over 4K.

KEYCUTstock provides industry-leading, high-quality, focused video content, and through the KEY CUT License, content can be used in any medium without restrictions. This provides users ultra-high-definition video content over 4K and 8K and satisfies the needs of professional creators who create high-quality trendy videos by solving complex and difficult licensing issues. 4K, 8K video content provided by KEYCUTstock is separate to minimize the loss of information in the original (RAW) file and provides high-quality data with high bit depth and chroma subsampling information to customers. It is provided as a high-quality mastering codec that does not require image quality correction. This will further increase satisfaction by allowing professional creators such as digital content and advertisements to use the video immediately after purchasing the video without additional work and expense.

It is also spurring the development of customized video content recommendation services based on big data from video content usage patterns and purchase results of professional creators. KEYCUTstock's recommendation service predicts (filters) interest in specific video content based on the user's video content evaluation information. It recommends collaboration-based filtering and metadata similar to the video content that users like. It is a hybrid recommendation system that combines content-based filtering that recommends video content with picture quality, codec, framerate, and keywords.

KEYCUTstock's exclusive deep-learning-based solution automatically improves the picture quality and levels. Unlike existing stock footage platforms, it is also remarkable for its good influence in the market in that it is building an ecosystem centered on content creators. KEYCUTstock is providing artist-centered revenue distribution policies and various creative support services so that video content creators can focus more on their creative activities.

It sympathizes with the controversial problem of profit distribution and allows content creators to have the right to decide on pricing. This is expected to improve the quality of the content provided by KEYCUTstock while contributing to the continuous revenue generation of content creators. Jun-Ho Yun, CEO of 4by4, said, "4by4 is a visual tech startup composed of video quality experts with years of experience in producing and distributing high-definition video content. By doing so, we will lead the changing content creation market in the contact-free era.

Additional Information About the company 4by4 Inc: A visual tech startup with expertise in creating ultra-high-definition quality demo content and creating new media content. 4by4 has experience in producing LG OLED image quality demo contents at the world`s biggest and well-known trade show such as CES, IFA, and ISE. With this experience, 4by4 will empathize with the environment and difficulties of content production, understand the market, build an ecosystem centered on content creators, and launch KEYCUTstock, a 4K or higher ultra-high-definition stock footage platform.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PM to chair COVID review meeting with CMs of seven high-burden states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven high-burden states on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation. These states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnatak...

We expected Cong to oppose such ‘unruly’ behaviour by Opposition members in Rajya Sabha: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

We expected Cong to oppose such unruly behaviour by Opposition members in Rajya Sabha Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

Pawar to fast for a day in solidarity with 8 suspended MPs

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is observing a day-long fast on Tueaday to protest the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members of the Upper House. The MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their misbehavior wi...

Mi Power Bank 3i with 18W fast charging launched; price starts at Rs 899

Xiaomi today launched the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i and 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i in India. The new Mi Power Bank 3i comes with smart power management, dual input ports and supports 18W fast-charging.The 10000mAhMi Power Bank 3i is availabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020