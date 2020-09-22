Macron to Russia: Give us answers on Navalny or face consequences
France's president on Tuesday demanded an immediate explanation from Russia over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, warning that Paris would not allow its red lines on the use of chemical weapons to be crossed. Macron did not elaborate on what would be done if Russia did not provide satisfactory explanations.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:35 IST
France's president on Tuesday demanded an immediate explanation from Russia over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, warning that Paris would not allow its red lines on the use of chemical weapons to be crossed. "We will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons in Europe, in Russia or in Syria," Emmanuel Macron told the U.N. General Assembly.
"This clarification must be swift and flawless because we will enforce our red lines," Macron said. The Kremlin has denied any involvement. Macron did not elaborate on what would be done if Russia did not provide satisfactory explanations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Alexei Navalny
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Emmanuel Macron
- Europe
- Syria
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
No need for political discussion over Nord Stream 2 project -Ifax cites Kremlin
Russia completes early trials of second potential COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax
Lavrov: Russia ready to help ease Turkey-Greece tension
Russia records 5,099 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Russia has to regain global oil market share once demand heals, Novak says