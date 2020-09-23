Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa plans rapid COVID-19 testing starting October -executive

"You know that companies like Abbott or Roche are bringing these tests to the market and we are definitely looking into this," said Bjoern Becker, senior director, product management, ground & digital services for the Lufthansa Group. "You will see us applying them for new products within the next few weeks in October," he told reporters during a virtual call.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 02:02 IST
Lufthansa plans rapid COVID-19 testing starting October -executive
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to start making rapid COVID-19 antigen tests available to passengers in October and is weighing the option of opening test centres at airports in the United States and Canada, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The move comes as airlines and airports globally have urged countries to accept a passenger's negative COVID-19 test as an alternative to travel restrictions and quarantines that have battered demand for travel. While the aviation industry has largely backed the use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests which take several hours to process in a lab, airline trade group IATA on Tuesday touted antigen tests that can be processed on site and typically give results within about 15 minutes.

Abbott Laboratories recently won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for BinaxNOW, a $5 disposable device the size of a credit card. Some other antigen tests must be read using a small, portable device. "You know that companies like Abbott or Roche are bringing these tests to the market and we are definitely looking into this," said Bjoern Becker, senior director, product management, ground & digital services for the Lufthansa Group.

"You will see us applying them for new products within the next few weeks in October," he told reporters during a virtual call. "That's definitely the next thing to come." Becker said Lufthansa is considering making the new antigen tests initially available to its first-class and business class passengers, given limited supply.

Lufthansa is also looking at ways to expand its network of testing centers to airports in the United States and Canada, given that they are important markets, he said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress seeks to block goods from China over forced labour

A bipartisan bill aimed at keeping goods out of the US that are made with the forced labour of detained ethnic minorities in China passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday in the House of Representatives, despite some concerns about the potential e...

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be released soon. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates on this imminent movie.The sc...

Soccer-Krasnodar, Salzburg edge closer to Champions League group stage

Krasnodar and Salzburg closed in on berths in the Champions League group stage after 2-1 wins in the first leg of the competitions playoff round while Slavia Prague were held to a 0-0 home draw by Danes Midtjylland on Tuesday. Russian side ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while a report said the health regulator is likely to announce higher standards for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, lowering the chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020