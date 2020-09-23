Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:44 IST
Apple launches online store in India
Apple Online Store (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India. According to Mashable, the online store offers a range of new services that haven't been available to Indian users before. The customers can now interact with Apple Specialists, who can help customers with a range of product-related queries - from custom-configuring a Mac to set up new devices. Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple in Hindi and English.

Through its financing options and trade-in program, the platform also offers a range of affordable services and products. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing and receive discounts on accessories. The Cupertino giant's AppleCare+ service - which extends the standard two-year limited warranty and adds accidental damage coverage - is also being offered to Indian customers for the first time. As reported by Mashable, Apple has also rolled out a contactless delivery option to minimise exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer's door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature.

A range of no-contact or limited-contact payment options is also being made available to buyers, who can pay for items via credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking, and credit card on delivery. Apple is also offering "signature" gift wrap and personalised engraving on select products. For example, AirPods can be adorned with emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. Engraving is available for iPad and Apple Pencil too but is restricted to English text.

Mashable reported that following today's launch, Apple's next steps in India include a flagship brick-and-mortar store set to open in Mumbai in 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling erases recent losses, jumping 0.6% versus weaker euro

Sterling had a turnaround of fortunes towards the end of the European session on Wednesday, rising as much as 0.6 against a weaker euro, with investors seeing some room for cautious optimism over the impending Brexit deadline.Sterling had b...

96 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur

A total of 96 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Manipur on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 9,376 in the state. According to the data, as many as 221 recoveries were also reported in the state. The total numbe...

Bangladesh's Abu Jayed tests positive for coronavirus

The Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Wednesday announced that bowler Abu Jayed has tested positive for coronavirus. BCB said that except for Jayed, all other players have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The tests were conducted on...

HC grants blanket anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted a blanket anticipatory bail to former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini, who is accused in connection with a case related to the alleged abduction and murder of junio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020