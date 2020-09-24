Left Menu
Modi to inaugurate AI summit 'RAISE 2020' on Oct 5

'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020' (RAISE 2020) will be a global meeting to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on October 5 inaugurate a virtual summit on artificial intelligence 'RAISE 2020', which is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the NITI Aayog, according to an official statement on Thursday. 'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020' (RAISE 2020) will be a global meeting to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility, the statement added.

At the RAISE 2020 summit, delegates and experts in research, policy and innovation on AI will join from across the globe, it added. The statement added that keynote speeches and panel discussions will frame the summit, on cross-sector subjects like 'Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness', 'The Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation', 'Inclusive AI', and 'Partnerships for Successful Innovation'.

RAISE 2020, which will take place between October 5 and October 9, will facilitate an exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI, the statement said. The summit will also feature start-ups working in AI-related fields.

Start-ups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitch fest scheduled on October 6, the statement said. This is part of the Indian government's continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and start-ups by providing exposure, recognition and guidance.

AI has emerged as a catalyst across industries and can play a transformative role in accelerating development, MeitY Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said. He added that the summit will explore in-depth the role of AI in accelerating social empowerment. "RAISE 2020 has tracks like AI for health, agriculture, education, skilling, mobility, fintech, research, inclusive AI, future of work, and responsible AI, and the summit will serve as a platform for the meeting of some of the best minds in the world on AI." Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to USD 957 billion to India's economy by 2035.

"India is uniquely positioned to become the AI laboratory of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said. He added that the summit aims to help create a data-rich environment, which is a stepping stone to eventually transform lives globally.

