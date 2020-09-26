OnePlus 8T 5G: Here's everything we know about upcoming flagship

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 09:50 IST
OnePlus is prepping up to launch a new 5G flagship i.e the OnePlus 8T on October 14. Since the launch announcement, the company has been dropping several hints about the upcoming phone including its display, battery and other key specs.

So here is everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus flagship so far.

Display

The OnePlus 8T is confirmed to boast a flat 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display with a sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The device is teased to have achieved a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of 0.3, an indicator for measuring color accuracy and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, helping the device earn an A+ Rating from DisplayMate.

Image Credit: Pricebaba/OnLeaks

Further, OnePlus has confirmed that the device will come with an FHD+ 2.5D flexible display and HDR10+ standard. The brightness adjustment scale has also been increased to 8,192 levels, equivalent to 8 times the average brightness level difference detectable to the human eye.

To reduce harmful blue light, the OnePlus 8T will use the same E3 luminescent material as the 8 series.

Battery

With Warp Charge 65, OnePlus 8T's 4500mAh battery is claimed to deliver a day of power in just 15 minutes. The USB Type-C fast-charging technology fills the phone's 4500mAh battery fully in 39 minutes, and almost 58 percent in 15 minutes.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 65 Power Adapter features a dual-end Type-C port that supports up to 45W PD fast charge and is backward compatible with the previous charging protocols of OnePlus. To ensure the device's safety, the charger and its cable pack an additional encryption chip while the phone is equipped with 12 temperature sensors so that it could be charged safely and efficiently in different conditions.

OnePlus 8T 5G: Specs (rumored)

The OnePlus 8T 5G is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, Qualcomm's most advanced 5G platform that incorporates Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System for multi-gigabit 5G connectivity.

The upcoming flagship is tipped to house an L-shaped rear quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies, there will be a 32-megapixel shooter housed in a tiny punch-hole at the top-left corner of the display.

Recent leaks also suggest that the phone will come in two memory configurations- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The OnePlus 8T is available for pre-booking at OnePlus Exclusive Stores in India.

