Poco M2 Pro starts receiving MIUI 12 stable update in India

The Poco M2 Pro has started receiving the Android 10-based MIUI 12 stable update in India. The latest update with version number MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJPINXM weighs 692MB in size and brings September 2020 security patch along with a number of features like floating windows, new dark mode support, casting tool and weather app with new animations.

As usual, the update is being rolled out in stages which means a limited number of users will receive it and if no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will take place in a few days.

Image Credit: Twitter (@SumitAgl2915)

To know more about the new features in MIUI 12, read our previous article. You can manually check the update under the Settings menu. Visit > Settings > About phone > System update and click on the download button.

Poco M2 Pro: Specs

The Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor, up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage and 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

At the back, it houses an AI quad-camera module that includes- a 48MP primary lens, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view; a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera. The Poco M2 Pro was launched back in July 2020 and is priced starting Rs 13,999 in India.