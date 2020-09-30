Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO to launch its Venus mission in 2025, France to take part: French space agency

ISRO is scheduled to launch its Venus mission in 2025 and France will participate in it, French space agency CNES said on Wednesday. "In the domain of space exploration, France will be taking part in ISRO's mission to Venus, scheduled to launch in 2025.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:46 IST
ISRO to launch its Venus mission in 2025, France to take part: French space agency

ISRO is scheduled to launch its Venus mission in 2025 and France will participate in it, French space agency CNES said on Wednesday. The VIRAL (Venus Infrared Atmospheric Gases Linker) instrument co-developed with the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos and the LATMOS atmospheres, environments and space observations laboratory attached to the French national scientific research centre CNRS has been selected by the ISRO after a request for proposals, it said in a statement. ISRO chairman K Sivan and CNES president Jean-Yves Le Gall held talks and reviewed the areas driving cooperation between France and India in space. "In the domain of space exploration, France will be taking part in ISRO's mission to Venus, scheduled to launch in 2025. CNES will coordinate and prepare the French contribution, the first time a French payload will be flown on an Indian exploration mission," CNES said in a statement.

However, there was no comment from ISRO. After the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and Moon missions Chandrayaan-1 and 2, ISRO has set its eyes on Venus for carrying out its inter-planetary mission. France and India share a robust collaboration in arena of the space. It is one of the three nations with whom India collaborates in the strategic sectors of nuclear, space and defence -- the other two being the US and Russia. In March 2018, the two countries also issued a 'Joint Vision for Space Cooperation'. India and France are also working on ISRO's human space mission Gaganyaan project, which aims to send three Indians to space by 2022. Since September 2018, CNES and ISRO have set up a working group focused on cooperation in the field of human spaceflight, the French agency said. "The two nations are pooling their expertise, notably in the domains of space medicine, astronaut health monitoring and life support. Initial exchanges have concentrated on training for India's flight physicians and technical teams and the supply of CNES flight systems," it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

PWD engineer suspended

A PWD executive engineer was suspended on Wednesday for not joining his new place of posting following his transfer and being absent from the office without taking leave.&#160; PWDs Executive Engineer Anupam Saxena was suspended after ...

Vijai Vardhan is new Haryana chief secretary

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Vijai Vardhan as the states new chief secretary. Vardhan, 58, replaces Keshni Anand Arora, who retired on September 30, an official order said.He will be the 34th chief secret...

Maha cabinet panel to decide on implementation of farm laws

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday decided to set up a cabinet sub-committeeto take a decision on the implementation of the newly passed farm sector laws. The Congress and NCP, constituents of the Shiv Sena- led state government, have ...

Union minister Jitendra Singh throws open development works worth Rs 73 Cr in J&K

Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated 23 road and bridge projects worth around Rs 73 crore in Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The projects involve a road...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020