Left Menu
Development News Edition

AgniKul Cosmos inks agreement with Alaska Aerospace

The objective of the agreement is to take up vehicle (rocket) launches, spaceport procedures and conduct at least one test launch from the Pacific Spaceport Complex, Alaska. Agnikul Cosmos CEO Srinath Ravichandran said "This announcement is further evidence of our company's steady progress towards launch.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:50 IST
AgniKul Cosmos inks agreement with Alaska Aerospace

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI): AgniKul Cosmos, a city-based start up incubated at IIT, Madras, on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Alaska Aerospace Corporation in the U.S. for the test launch of 'Agnibaan' launch vehicle. AgniKul Cosmos is engaged in building the first private small satellite rocket -- 'Agnibaan' -- which is capable of carrying upto 100 kg of payload to low Earth orbits of upto 700 kms.

The vehicle has the capability for a plug and play engine configuration to match a mission needs, AgniKul Cosmos said. As per the agreement, Alaska Aerospace and AgniKul would work to secure necessary regulatory approvals from the respective governments.

The test launch of Agnibaan vehicle is expected from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island in the United States around the year 2022. "We are thrilled Agnikul has partnered for high inclination flight testing.

Agnikul has established itself as a leading rocket technology company," Alaska Aerospace President Mark Lester said. The objective of the agreement is to take up vehicle (rocket) launches, spaceport procedures and conduct at least one test launch from the Pacific Spaceport Complex, Alaska.

Agnikul Cosmos CEO Srinath Ravichandran said "This announcement is further evidence of our company's steady progress towards launch. This is a great platform for us to demonstrate our Made in India for the world launch services." PTI VIJ APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step

Federal Aviation Administration FAA Chief Steve Dickson began a two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. Dickson, a former...

Guj man gets death penalty for raping, killing 3-year-old girl

A special court at Anand in Gujarat sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl after kidnapping her over three years ago. The special court hearing cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences PO...

Myanmar political party chief arrested for prison escape

The leader of a party fielding the second highest number of candidates for Myanmars November elections has been arrested after local media reported allegations of a shady past, including a prison escape and financial finagling. Despite the ...

Not advisable to give Rs 100 per quintal incentive to farmers for not burning stubble: EPCA

A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority has said it may not be a viable option to provide an incentive of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy produced to farmers for not burning stubble. If at all necessary, any such incentive should b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020