Pixel 4a coming to India on October 17; to be available via Flipkart

The Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR support. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform along with the Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:07 IST
Pixel 4a coming to India on October 17; to be available via Flipkart

Unveiled in April 2020 and launched in August in select countries, the Google Pixel 4a is now gearing up to land in India.

Responding to the query of a Twitter user, the company confirmed that the Pixel 4a will be arriving in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The tweet was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav who then posted its screenshot on Twitter.

While the device got listed on Flipkart back in August 2020 and it still reads that the "Pixel 4a is coming soon". The Flipkart page highlights the key features of the device and doesn't mention the exact launch date and pricing details of the phone.

Pixel 4a: Specs and features

The Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR support. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform along with the Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone is fuelled by a 3140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. For photography, Pixel 4a offers an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera with Optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) and support for 4k video shooting at 30fps.

For connectivity, it features WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0+LE, NFC, Google Cast, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Pixel 4a boots Android 10 with support for a minimum of three years of OS and security updates.

