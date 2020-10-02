Left Menu
Samsung rolls out October 2020 security patch to Galaxy A50

02-10-2020
Samsung has started rolling out the October 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy A50, making it the first Galaxy device to receive the latest update.

According to SamMobile, the update arrives with version number A505FNXXS5BTI9 and weighs around 123MB. While the official changelog does not mention any new feature or improvements on Galaxy A50, it says "the security of your device has been improved".

To manually check the update, Galaxy A50 users can head over to the phone's Settings > Software update and then tap the download and install option at the bottom of the screen.

Galaxy A50: Specifications

Talking about the phone, the Galaxy A50 is a mid-range device that features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.and an on-screen fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Exynos 9610 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 512GB.

The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAH battery with 15W Type-C fast charging support. Galaxy A50's triple camera setup includes a 25-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The waterdrop notch houses the 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Galaxy A50 was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 and later launched in India along with the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30.

