Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft makes its way to orbit

NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, dubbed the S.S. Kalpana Chawla, lifted off today at 9:16 p.m. EDT from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The launch comes a day after the mission's October 1 attempt was scrubbed at roughly 2 minutes, 40 seconds prior to liftoff mark due to a problem with ground support equipment.

This is Northrop Grumman's 14th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA that will deliver almost 8,000 pounds of cargo including crew supplies, scientific research and hardware to the orbiting laboratory to support Expedition 63 and Expedition 64 crew.

The CRS-14 Cygnus spacecraft will arrive at the space station early Monday, October 5 where NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy will grapple it and Roscosmos astronaut and Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner will act as a backup.

Cygnus is named in honor of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian descent to go to space. She lost her life during the STS-107 mission when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentering the Earth's atmosphere.