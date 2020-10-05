(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Left Menu
Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro sport a with a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with 144Hz AdaptiveSync technology. Under the hood, they feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 08:57 IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T series made its global debut in Europe last week and now the 5G series is gearing up to land in India. The new series comprises three models- Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro.

Xiaomi said in a tweet India that it will be making an important announcement regarding the Mi 10T series' India launch on Monday at 12 PM via its official twitter handle.

Talking about the series' pricing, the Mi 10T Lite carries a price tag of EUR 279 (approx. Rs 24,000) for the 6GB+64GB base model and EUR329 (approx. Rs 28,400) for the 6GB+128GB storage variant.

Next in line in Mi 10T, it is priced at EUR499 (approx. Rs 43,000) for the 6GB+128GB model and EUR549 ( approx. Rs 47,350) for the 8GB+128GB model. The top-end Mi 10T Pro is priced at EUR599 (approx. Rs 51,650) and EUR 649 (approx. Rs 56,000) for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage varaint, respectively.

Mi 10T series: Specification

Mi 10T Lite

The mid-range 5G smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is armored with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset that integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem for lightning-fast 5G connectivity.

The Mi 10T Lite is fuelled by a 4,820mAh battery with MMT technology and 33W USB Type-C fast-charging solution. The quad-camera setup at the back includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree FOV, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, you will get a 16MP camera housed in a tiny punch hole.

Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro

Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro sport a with a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with 144Hz AdaptiveSync technology. Under the hood, they feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Mi 10T Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage whereas the Mi 10T offers up to 128GB internal storage. Both the phones are fuelled by a 5,000mAh two-day battery that supports 33W fast-charging technology.

Coming to the camera department, the Mi 10T Pro houses a 108MP Samsung HMX sensor whereas the Mi 10T is equipped with a 64MP main shooter powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor. The main cameras of both phones are assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 5MP macro camera.

The rear camera of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro supports six Long Exposure Modes, Photo filters, AI Skyscaping 3.0, Photo Clones, Video Clones, Dual Video recording with front and rear cameras simultaneously, Time-lapse videos, Timed burst and many other features. Both support 8K video shooting at 24/30fps and 4k recording at 30fps/60fps.

The selfie shooter is a 20MP Samsung S5K3T2 sensor that supports Night Mode and 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The Mi 10T has two color variants- Cosmic Black and lunar Silver whereas the Mi 10T Pro has an additional Aurora Blue shade.

Update: The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will launch in India on October 15, Xiaomi Global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain confirmed in a tweet. The series will be available for purchase via Flipkart

