Left Menu
Development News Edition

Variable Messaging Display Goes Live at Karnal Smart City

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) The Variable Messaging Display (VMD) system, a key component of the Karnal Smart City project, used for displaying a variety of messages and data for the public, has gone live recently.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:43 IST
Variable Messaging Display Goes Live at Karnal Smart City

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) The Variable Messaging Display (VMD) system, a key component of the Karnal Smart City project, used for displaying a variety of messages and data for the public, has gone live recently. Connected to traffic, environmental, and other types of sensors, VMD can display public safety messages, road closures, traffic congestion, and other traffic related information. It also provides up-to-date traffic information and guidance to drivers through electronic signs. The system can also display environmental alerts involving rain or floods - besides public health data such as pandemic updates.

The VMD system is linked to the Integrated Command Control Centre, the nerve centre of the smart city project, which is nearing completion. The Centre will serve as the backbone for various smart city initiatives and will provide storage for all online data related to smart city applications. The ICCC will collect data from the various sensors and cameras and other data points for the administrators to make decisions based on real time data. It also uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for data analytics. The Karnal Smart City project has taken a big leap forward in the recent times. Work on other initiatives is in full swing. Selected junctions - more than 50 locations - across the city, are being equipped with adaptive traffic control systems. There is tangible progress and citizens can find new structures coming up all over the city.

Senior officers who oversee the implementation of the Karnal Smart City project estimate that the project would positively impact the lives of over 3 lakh citizens. Madras Security Printers Private Limited (MSP), which has won the contract, is implementing the ICCC project for Karnal Smart City. MSP is a 42-year old company specializing in e-governance solutions, IT & ICT based solutions, smart card based solutions, identity management, biometric solutions, data center & high security printing. Image: Variable Messaging Display at Karnal Smart City PWR PWR

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

New president, vice-president for UPASI elected

Prashant Bhansali has been elected as president and M P Cherian as vice-president of United Planters Association of Southern India UPASI for 2020-21, the association said on Monday. Bhansali is Chief Executive Officer of Kairbetta Estates, ...

Turkish drill ship heads back to Turkey from off Cyprus - data

A Turkish drill ship has left the area where it was operating southwest of Cyprus and reached Turkeys coast, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Monday, in a move the European Union said would help to ease tensions in the east Mediterra...

CPI(M), CPI delegation to meet family of Hathras gangrape victim on Oct 6

A joint delegation of the Communist Party of India Marxist and the Communist Party of India CPI will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, party ...

"BJP s hollow threats will not shake us nor will we bow down to pressure tactics": D K Suresh

Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumars brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh on Monday said they were completely cooperating with CBI officials who are conducting searches at their properties, as he asserted that they wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020