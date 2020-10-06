Samsung AI Forum 2020 to kick off virtually on November 2

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung said Tuesday that it will hold its fourth annual AI forum from November 2-3. Registrations for the Samsung AI Forum 2020 are available starting today via the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology website and the Samsung Research website.

Samsung AI Forum gathers world-renowned academics and industry experts on artificial intelligence to exchange ideas and insights whilst offering attendees an opportunity to examine the company's latest advancements in the field of AI research.

The Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) will host the first day of the forum and Dr. Kinam Kim, President and CEO of Device Solutions at Samsung Electronics will deliver opening remarks. Day one's keynote speeches will be followed by AI experts' presentations under the theme "AI Technologies for Changes in the Real World."

The second day of the forum will be organized by Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub of the company, and Dr. Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research, will deliver the first keynote speech. After the opening speech, experts engaged in AI research activities worldwide will share their insights on human-centered AI.

"We hope that Samsung AI Forum 2020 will contribute to an enhanced understanding of AI technology developments and its applications that can bring a positive impact to human lives. Especially since this year's forum will be held online, I hope that the event will be an opportunity for greater participation of those interested in AI technologies," said Sebastian Seung, a pioneer in AI research based on neuroscience.

