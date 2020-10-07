Left Menu
Development News Edition

What would you pack for a trip to Moon? NASA wants to know

Selected submissions will be shared on NASA's social media accounts or as part of the Green Run broadcast next month. NASA's Green Run rocket engine test which is scheduled for November 2020 will put it one step closer to landing the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:10 IST
What would you pack for a trip to Moon? NASA wants to know
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

NASA is preparing to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2024 under the Artemis program. In line with its lunar mission, the US space agency has launched a social media campaign asking participants to share what would they pack in their suitcases for a trip to the Moon.

"We're excited to see what you would pack for the ultimate adventure- a trip to the Moon. At a time when many of us are working, teaching or learning from home, this is a unique way to learn more about the Artemis program and join NASA as we prepare for humanity's next steps on the lunar surface," said Bettina Inclan, NASA's associate administrator for Communications at the agency's Headquarters in Washington.

To share their lunar kit, participants can upload a photo or video to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and include #NASAMoonKit in the posts. NASA also has an Expert Mode: follow the strict guidelines astronauts must adhere to when packing their personal preference kits.

Each astronaut traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) is only allowed a 5 x 8 x 2-inch (12.7-by-20.3-by-5.1-cm) volume of space to carry personal items, significantly smaller than a standard airplane carry-on bag, which measures 9 x 14 x 22 inches.

Selected submissions will be shared on NASA's social media accounts or as part of the Green Run broadcast next month. NASA's Green Run rocket engine test which is scheduled for November 2020 will put it one step closer to landing the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Woman dies by suicide, son suffers burn injuries while trying to save her

A woman who was depressed died after setting herself on fire and her son suffered 60 percent burn injuries while trying to save her in Mahua village of Banda district, police said Wednesday. Chaubi Devi 55 set herself ablaze in her room on ...

Armenia says Turkey seeks to continue genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to a terroristic attack over Nagorno-Karabakh that formed part of the continuation of Armenian genocide. What we are facing is an Azeri-Turkish inter...

Education CS Magoha says grade 4, class 8 and form 4 learners to re-open school next week

Education Cabinet Secretary of Kenya, George Magoha has announced the phased re-opening of schools for Competency-Based Curriculum Class Grade 4, Class 8, and Form 4 learners on Monday, October 12, according to a news report by Capital Busi...

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee rejects Centre's request for meeting on farm laws

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday turned down the Central governments request for a meeting on October 8 to resolve their concerns regarding the farm laws. We got a telephone call from Union Agriculture Minister yesterday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020