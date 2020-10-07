What would you pack for a trip to Moon? NASA wants to know

NASA is preparing to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2024 under the Artemis program. In line with its lunar mission, the US space agency has launched a social media campaign asking participants to share what would they pack in their suitcases for a trip to the Moon.

"We're excited to see what you would pack for the ultimate adventure- a trip to the Moon. At a time when many of us are working, teaching or learning from home, this is a unique way to learn more about the Artemis program and join NASA as we prepare for humanity's next steps on the lunar surface," said Bettina Inclan, NASA's associate administrator for Communications at the agency's Headquarters in Washington.

To share their lunar kit, participants can upload a photo or video to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and include #NASAMoonKit in the posts. NASA also has an Expert Mode: follow the strict guidelines astronauts must adhere to when packing their personal preference kits.

What would you pack on a trip to the Moon? 🧳 📸 🥪 🧸 📚 ⚽As we prepare to fire up our @NASA_SLS Moon rocket engines for the Green Run test, we're asking you to show us what you'd bring with you on an #Artemis lunar mission. Share your #NASAMoonKit: https://t.co/wJKZ6mBe0p pic.twitter.com/9sasiOCH2P — NASA (@NASA) October 6, 2020

Each astronaut traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) is only allowed a 5 x 8 x 2-inch (12.7-by-20.3-by-5.1-cm) volume of space to carry personal items, significantly smaller than a standard airplane carry-on bag, which measures 9 x 14 x 22 inches.

Selected submissions will be shared on NASA's social media accounts or as part of the Green Run broadcast next month. NASA's Green Run rocket engine test which is scheduled for November 2020 will put it one step closer to landing the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024.