Cabinet approves cyber security pact between India, Japan

Both sides, through the MoC, will affirm cooperation in the international arena including in the United Nations, discussing and sharing strategies and best practices to promote the integrity of the supply chain of ICT (information communication technology) products, an official statement said "The memorandum will enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, which include inter-alia, capacity building in the area of cyberspace, protection of critical infrastructure; cooperation in emerging technologies; sharing information on cyber security threats/incidents and malicious cyber activities, as well as best practices to counter them," it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:55 IST
Cabinet approves cyber security pact between India, Japan
Representative Image

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) in the field of cybersecurity between India and Japan. Both sides, through the MoC, will affirm cooperation in the international arena including in the United Nations, discussing and sharing strategies and best practices to promote the integrity of the supply chain of ICT (information communication technology) products, an official statement said

"The memorandum will enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, which include inter-alia, capacity building in the area of cyberspace, protection of critical infrastructure; cooperation in emerging technologies; sharing information on cyber security threats/incidents and malicious cyber activities, as well as best practices to counter them," it added. Under the agreement, India and Japan will develop joint mechanisms for practical cooperation to mitigate cyber threats to the security of ICT infrastructure. The agreement will aim at strengthening the security of ICT infrastructure through government-to-government and business-to-business cooperation, continuing dialogue and engagement in internet governance fora, and to support active participation by all the stakeholders of the two countries in these fora. "India and Japan commit to an open, interoperable, free, fair, secure and reli­able cyberspace environment and to promote the Internet as an engine of innovation, economic growth, and trade and commerce that would be consistent with their respective domestic laws and international obligations, and with their wide-ranging strategic partnership," the statement said.

  • MoC

