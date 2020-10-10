Left Menu
Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

While the Oppo A73 4G version is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset, the 5G variant will have MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is said to boot ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

10-10-2020
Image Credit: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

Oppo is gearing up to bring a 5G variant of the newly-launched Oppo A73 in Europe, according to a new leak. The Oppo A73 is a rebranded version of the Oppo F17 which made its debut in India early September.

The latest leak comes courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414), revealing the high-resolution renders and key specifications of the Oppo A73 5G smartphone. The phone is said to have two color variants- Neon and Black and will be priced at EUR 299.

Oppo A73 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A73 5G will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate as opposed to the 4G model that comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor will be integrated into the power button on the side.

The Oppo A73 5G will be equipped with a 4040mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity features will include Dual SIM, USB Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

<a"" width="750" height="480" />

In terms of optics, the phone will house a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel main shooter with f/2.2 aperture and EIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle-lens with 119-degrees FOV and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the left-aligned punch-hole will house an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

