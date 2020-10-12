Left Menu
Development News Edition

Started sample collection of IPL players in the UAE: NADA

We have already commenced dope testing on Indian as well as International cricketers participating in IPL," NADA tweeted from its official handle. When NADA DG Naveen Agarwal was asked, he told PTI: "The sample collection of players for dope testing has already started a few days back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:23 IST
Started sample collection of IPL players in the UAE: NADA

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Monday said it has started collecting samples of players competing in the Indian Premier League in the UAE after enlisting personnel from Dubai. The agency posted a tweet to confirm the move. "NADA India had engaged sample collection personnel in Dubai for dope testing of cricketers participating in IPL 2020. We have already commenced dope testing on Indian as well as International cricketers participating in IPL," NADA tweeted from its official handle.

When NADA DG Naveen Agarwal was asked, he told PTI: "The sample collection of players for dope testing has already started a few days back. I wouldn't like to comment beyond that." It is understood that NADA's own Dope Control Officers (DCOs), who were due to fly to the UAE in the second week of September, are awaiting for necessary approval for the trip. The BCCI came under NADA's ambit last year and since then, the agency has deputed its DCOs at domestic as well as international matches at home for sample collection.

NADA is likely to send samples for testing at the WADA-accredited lab in Doha..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Trump resumes campaign with Florida rally 10 days after COVID-19 disclosure

President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the Nov. 3 U.S. election with a rally in the battleground state of Florida. The event...

Ishant out of IPL with rib cage injury

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a rib-cage injury, his team Delhi Capitals said on MondayThe 32-year-old Test specialist had played only one of the seven games that the Capitals have played s...

UK and Kenya to co-host education summit in 2021

The United Kingdom and Kenya will co-host a high-level summit next year to lead global action to educate every child, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta announce today Monday 12 October.Coronavirus has worsened the gl...

Action will be taken against individuals too if dust control norms not followed: Gopal Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday asked common people, private and government agencies that have undertaken construction works to take adequate measures to prevent dust pollution, else strict action will be taken against them. The mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020