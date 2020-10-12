Vivacom signs multi-year deal with Nokia to evolve its fiber network

Bulgarian telecom operator Vivacom has signed a multi-year deal with Nokia to extend the GPON network and introduce XGS-PON in strategic locations across the country whilst preparing for the evolution to 5G.

Announcing the partnership, Nokia said its solutions will enable Vivacom to smoothly evolve its fiber network by leveraging the existing assets and making incremental investments. XGS-PON deployment will allow the Bulgarian company to offer 10Gbps symmetrical broadband services to residential and business customers, a 10-fold increase compared to the current top tier service.

As part of the deal, Vivacom will extend the GPON network into new areas, replacing active Ethernet infrastructure with PON and upgrade top tier customers to XGS-PON. The roll-out is based on the Nokia Lightspan series FX that enables smooth evolution from current traditional deployments to virtualized access-network control and management by software upgrade.

Commenting on the collaboration, Atanas Dobrev, Vivacom CEO, said, "Trusting Nokia with building best in class XGS-PON infrastructure we set the course towards providing 10Gbps broadband services, creating differentiating and more attractive service bundles. In addition, the high capacity fiber networks complement our mobile network and strengthen our position in the upcoming 5G world."

Nokia said Vivacom has chosen it as a sole network equipment supplier and the deal represents an important milestone in the existing long-term relationship between the two companies.