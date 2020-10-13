Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nippon Paint aims to become 'significant player' in India market

The company, which operates into paint segments such as decorative, industrial, automotive and wood coatings, in September achieved the revenue almost equal to the corresponding month last year, and expects a major improvement in October. Expanding its portfolio, Nippon Paint on Tuesday introduced 'a+ program', which is a complete ecosystem to cater to the increasing demand for unique design solutions and aims to have a business of Rs 100 crore in the next couple of years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:20 IST
Nippon Paint aims to become 'significant player' in India market

Nippon Paint India, part of Singapore-based NIPSEA Group, aims to be a "significant player" in the domestic paint market and is making investments to achieve it, according to a company official. The company, which operates into paint segments such as decorative, industrial, automotive and wood coatings, in September achieved the revenue almost equal to the corresponding month last year, and expects a major improvement in October.

Expanding its portfolio, Nippon Paint on Tuesday introduced 'a+ program', which is a complete ecosystem to cater to the increasing demand for unique design solutions and aims to have a business of Rs 100 crore in the next couple of years. "Going forward, India is going to be a critical market for us. We expect that in the Indian market, we would be doubling and tripling our revenue in the next few years," Sharad Malhotra, president (automotive refinishes and wood coatings) of Nippon Paint India, told PTI.

He further said the company is making deep investments in the Indian market in terms of infrastructure, manpower and technology, and "we believe that we would be a significant player into the Indian market". Globally, Nippon Paint operates in over 25 countries. It is a leading player in Asia.

Nippon Paint is operating in India for over 10 years and has expanded to several verticals — from decorative paints to automotive paints, industrial paints and wood coatings. "Putting all together, our turnover in the past financial year was around Rs 1,000 crore and we are one of the fastest-growing paint company in India," he said.

Nippon Paint India gets around 60 per cent of its revenue from the decorative paints segment, followed by industrial and automotive, Malhotra said. "There opportunities in India are immense and being a relative newcomer in India, we can grow in every area in which we are present," he said.  The domestic paint industry is estimated at Rs 50,000 crore and is majorly dominated by players such as Asian Paints, Berger Paints India, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Akzo Nobel India.

While talking about its 'a+ program', Malhotra said Nippon Paint India will collaborate with more than 500 leading architects and designers across India. "a+ is a unique partnership platform where we co-create and collaborate with architects, designers and consumers to create wonderful finishes for interior spaces. Under this platform, we will provide holistic solutions from concept to creation," he said.

He also said the space where the company is entering is fragmented and has no organised players in the segment. "At the moment, this is not a volume or revenue game for us. This is about creating a special solution for the customers, which can then create a market of its own," he added.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Maharajganj woman sets herself afire near UP assembly: Police

A 35-year-old woman on Tuesday set herself afire near the Uttar Pradesh assembly building but police managed to douse the flames and rushed her to hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious. The police identified the woman as Anj...

Bangladesh will not co-fund Sinovac's vaccine trial - Health Minister

Bangladesh will not co-fund a late-stage domestic trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech, the countrys health minister Zahid Maleque told Reuters on Tuesday.His comments come weeks after Sinovac asked t...

Govt transfers ED's Kolkata region chief Yogesh Gupta; posted in Delhi

The Centre has transferred senior IPS officer Yogesh Gupta, EDs special director heading the eastern region, to Delhi, an official order said. Gupta, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service IPS officer of the Kerala cadre, was heading the Enforc...

Motor racing-Tsunoda the real deal for F1, says F2 boss Carlin

Formula Two team boss Trevor Carlin reckons Mick Schumacher is a shoe-in to race in Formula One with Alfa Romeo next season, and deservedly so, but Yuki Tsunoda is quicker.Carlin, who has teams in various junior series as well as U.S. IndyC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020