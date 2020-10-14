Left Menu
Facebook Messenger gets new logo and chat features

In addition to a new logo, Messenger is also rolling out new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions along with new features like selfie stickers and vanish mode to deliver a personalized chatting experience. Selfie stickers are a unique combination of Boomerang, emojis, and selfies that can be used in conversations and with vanish mode users can set messages to automatically disappear after they're seen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:52 IST
Facebook Messenger has got a new logo along with some chat features that make it easier for users to stay connected with their friends and family.

"Today, Messenger gets a new look to mark our continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends, to a place to hang out with your favorite people, on your favorite apps and devices," Stan Chudnovsky, Messenger VP, wrote in a blog post.

"Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you're close to."

Facebook Messenger has more than a billion users around the world and the company keeps on launching new features to easily connect users with friends as well as businesses. Recently, Messenger announced cross-app communication with Instagram that allows seamless connection across both platforms by using either app to send messages and join video calls.

"With over a billion users around the world, our mission is to be a universal way to connect and be closer together. That mission has never been more important as people everywhere look to private online spaces to stay connected, Chudnovsky further added.

