Facebook Messenger gets new logo and chat features

Facebook Messenger has got a new logo along with some chat features that make it easier for users to stay connected with their friends and family.

"Today, Messenger gets a new look to mark our continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends, to a place to hang out with your favorite people, on your favorite apps and devices," Stan Chudnovsky, Messenger VP, wrote in a blog post.

"Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you're close to."

In addition to a new logo, Messenger is also rolling out new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions along with new features like selfie stickers and vanish mode to deliver a personalized chatting experience.

Selfie stickers are a unique combination of Boomerang, emojis, and selfies that can be used in conversations and with vanish mode users can set messages to automatically disappear after they're seen.

Facebook Messenger has more than a billion users around the world and the company keeps on launching new features to easily connect users with friends as well as businesses. Recently, Messenger announced cross-app communication with Instagram that allows seamless connection across both platforms by using either app to send messages and join video calls.

"With over a billion users around the world, our mission is to be a universal way to connect and be closer together. That mission has never been more important as people everywhere look to private online spaces to stay connected, Chudnovsky further added.