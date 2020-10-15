Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea services in Maha partially disrupted as key site in Pune gets flooded 

The company said one of its "key sites" in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area got flooded because of the heavy showers resulting in the "partial disruption in services" for subscribers across the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:23 IST
Vodafone Idea services in Maha partially disrupted as key site in Pune gets flooded 
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Subscribers of Vodafone Idea in Maharashtra are facing connectivity issues since Thursday morning as a key site in Pune got flooded. The company said one of its "key sites" in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area got flooded because of the heavy showers resulting in the "partial disruption in services" for subscribers across the state. Unlike tower infrastructure, which serves subscribers in a local area, the site was serving people across the telecom circle which affected the subscribers in the state.

"Our technical team is working dedicatedly to fully restore the services soon," the company said in a social media post. A lot of users took to social media to vent their frustration as the services snapped.

Maharashtra, one of the most industrialised states, is a key telecom market and the disruption comes at a time when the competition is very intense in the telcos space where Vodafone Idea is ceding subscribers to its two rivals. Pune and other parts of Western Maharashtra have been experiencing a heavy downpour since Wednesday evening and some low lying areas of the city have also reported water logging. PTI AA ANU ANU.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Player approached by suspected bookmaker during Pakistan's domestic T20 league: PCB

A suspected bookmaker approached a player during Pakistans ongoing domestic T20 tournament, the countrys cricket board said on Thursday. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB confirmed that a player reported an approach from a suspected bookmaker ...

Cong rejects internal rivalry as reason for attack on its MLA's house

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday rejected polices attribution of internal party rivalry as the reason for attack on its MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthys house during the violence in parts of the city in August. Blaming the government for...

Co-op bank fraud: ED arrests Ahmedabad-based director under money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested the director of an Ahmedabad-based biotech company on charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged co-operative bank fraud, the agency said on Thursday. It said Niketa Baldevbhai Dave...

EU governments not yet prepared to new COVID-19 surge - Commission

The European Commission warned on Thursday EU governments were unprepared for the new surge of COVID-19 infections and recommended common measures to roll out vaccines should they become available. While the evolution of the pandemic is get...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020